Man Arrested on Counts of Abuse, Sexual Exploitation of a Child

CENTRALIA - The Centralia Police Department arrested a man Friday on several charges of abuse and sexual exploitation of a child.

Police said 26-year-old Travis Thurmond, of Centralia, was arrested Friday without incident.

The Centralia Police Department said it is requesting Thurmond be charged with three counts of abuse or neglect of a child; three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor child; two counts of endangering the welfare of a child; and one count of sexual misconduct involving a child.

The abuse or neglect of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor child are both class A felonies. Endangering the welfare of a child is a class C felony, and sexual misconduct involving a child is a class D felony.

Thurmond is being held at the Boone County Jail. His bond is $100,000 for the class A and B felonies and $13,500 for the class C and D felonies.

Police said the investigation is still active at this time.

KOMU 8 will provide updates as the information becomes available.