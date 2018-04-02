Man arrested on suspicion of assault, arson

HAZELWOOD (AP) - A 31-year-old man was arrested Saturday after his parents were stabbed and the living room of their Hazelwood home was set on fire.

The suspect is being held on suspicion of felony assault and arson. According to the Hazelwood Police Department, officers arrived at the family home about 3 p.m. Saturday and found the two victims with stab wounds and their son surrounded by three vehicles with smashed windows and flat tires.

The 66-year-old man and 60-year-old woman were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The fire in the living room was contained by firefighters called to the scene.