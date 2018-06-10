Man arrested on suspicion of burglarizing home

BOONE COUNTY – A man was in jail Friday morning after Boone County sheriff’s deputies arrested him on suspicion of burglary.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department said deputies arrested Daniel Hughes Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said someone burglarized a home in the 8100 block of Richland Road Monday night. A 58-year-old woman told deputies she found someone in her bedroom of the home. She said the suspect ran away when she saw him.

Deputies said a 79-year-old man in the home recognized the suspect as Hughes.

Hughes was in the Boone County Jail Friday morning waiting for bond to be set for his first-degree burglary charge.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify information.]