Man arrested on suspicion of first degree robbery

8 months 2 weeks 7 hours ago Friday, September 29 2017 Sep 29, 2017 Friday, September 29, 2017 6:32:00 PM CDT September 29, 2017 in News
By: Tess Vrbin, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - A man is in police custody on suspicion of robbing two people at gunpoint Friday.

According to a press release, Boone County sheriff's deputies responded to a call soon after 1 p.m. on Sanders Court. Deputies said a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman told them someone entered their home with a gun and stole a gaming system.

Witnesses gave deputies a license plate number, and the deputies arrested Tramell Blocker at his residence on Madison Street.

Blocker, 39, was in the Boone County Detention Center on charges of first degree robbery, first degree burglary and armed criminal action. Bond had not yet been set.

