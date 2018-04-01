Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting underage female

BOONE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man on Tuesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting an underage female in June.

Authorities took Thomas O. Carter IV, 27, into custody after an interview at the sheriff's department in north Columbia. He was released from the Boone County Detention Center after posting bond for charges including statutory rape and statutory sodomy.

The investigation started earlier this month after receiving information from the Missouri's Children Division. The alleged assault happened in June.