Man arrested, others escape following stolen vehicle pursuit

COLUMBIA — Authorities arrested one man Sunday after a chase involving two stolen vehicles, but failed to catch multiple suspects who later fled on foot.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department says Jarrell Brown of Kansas City was arrested for multiple offenses, including careless and imprudent driving, resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license.

Around 5 p.m., an automated license plate reader caught a vehicle reported stolen from Kansas City driving east on Interstate 70 through Boone County. Sheriff's deputies, with help from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, tracked the vehicle, driven by Brown, to the intersection of St. Charles Road and I-70 Drive Southeast.

From there, Brown sped away, following the lead of a second vehicle.

The lead vehicle stopped in a cul-de-sac, where multiple people got out and ran away. Deputies examined the vehicle, finding that it matched one reported stolen out of Independence.

Meanwhile, Brown continued west on St. Charles Road, driving erratically. At one point, he drove through a yard and over a sidewalk, almost hitting a patrol car in the process. His vehicle turned west onto Clark Lane, almost hitting two other vehicles. Brown tried to pass a vehicle on the right, but hit a curb and lost control, crashing in the middle of Clark Lane.

After crashing, Brown and a passenger got out and ran away. Authorities were able to catch Brown as he tried to flee.

The Columbia Police Department attempted a K-9 track, but were unable to find the other suspects.