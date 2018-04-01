Man Arrested Overnight on Suspicion of Trafficking Crack Cocaine

COLUMBIA - Anthony Hayes, 30, of Columbia was arrested Friday night and charged with one count of trafficking drugs as well as one count of felony tampering with physical evidence.

Deputies responded to a 911 hangup call in the 5900 block of Wagon Trail road around 11:30 p.m. Friday and during the course of their investigation they made contact with Hayes.

While speaking with him, deputies observed him drop a baggie containing an undisclosed amount of crack cocaine which was packaged for individual distribution.

A judge set his bond at $100,000 cash only on the trafficking charge and $4,500 on the tampering charge.

He remains in Boone County jail awaiting formal arraignment.