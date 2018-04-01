Man Arrested Trying to Climb into Antelope Area

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 24-year-old man is in police custody in St. Louis after trying to climb into an antelope enclosure at the St. Louis Zoo.

Police tried to pull over the man for a traffic violation early Friday. He fled and crashed a short time later on Interstate 64 near the zoo. When police arrived, the man took off running.

Authorities say the man ran to the front of the zoo and tried to scale a fence into the antelope enclosure. A park ranger used a stun gun to stop him.

The suspect's name has not been released pending the filing of formal charges.