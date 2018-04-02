Man assaulted during Columbia home invasion

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said it was looking for suspects Tuesday after a home invasion and assault Monday night.

Police said two men forced entry into the home with five people inside. Police said the suspects showed handguns and demanded money. The home is located near Garth Avenue and Grand Avenue.

According to police, one of the men inside the home engaged in a physical altercation with one of the suspects. At least one round was fired from a gun during the altercation. Police said the suspects assaulted the man before leaving on foot. A police dog was used to try to find the suspects, but the search was unsuccessful.

Authorities said the man who was assaulted suffered non-life threatening injuries and drove himself to the hospital.

Police said, during a search of the home, they located marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

CPD said the amount of money and/or property taken from the home wasn't known.

Anyone with information on the invasion was asked to call the Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.