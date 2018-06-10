Man attempts to abduct California teen

CALIFORNIA - California police are searching for a man who tried to abduct a teenager Wednesday.

Police said an older man with a scraggly gray beard approached the teenage male at Village Green Shopping Center and attempted to coax him into a two-tone blue conversion van.

The man drove off before police arrived. Police said the suspect's vehicle was very rusted and had no license plates on the back or front.

The police department notified California High School because there were after school activities happening at the time. The school district then released a statement informing parents.

Several people called police saying they may have information and investigators were following up on leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the California Police Department at 573-796-2818.