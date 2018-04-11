Man awaiting sentencing shoots woman in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police said a man awaiting sentencing for a previous gun crime robbed a woman of her purse and shot her.

Prosecutors on Saturday charged 31-year-old Christopher Shead with several felonies for the latest shooting. The victim survived.

Police said Shead approached the woman from behind on Sept. 24 near Tower Grove Park, shot her in the leg and took her purse.

He had been released from jail five weeks earlier after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm. He had a conviction in St. Louis County on the same charge in 2012.

Shead is jailed on $100,000 cash-only bond and faces sentencing Tuesday on the firearm possession charge. His attorney, Terence Niehoff, said he expects a long sentence because of the latest trouble.