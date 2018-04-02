Man Badly Burned in Southeast Missouri Fire

By: The Associated Press

LEADWOOD (AP) - A southeast Missouri man is hospitalized with third-degree burns following a house fire.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Mo. reports that the fire broke out just after midnight Thursday in Leadwood. By the time firefighters arrived the home was engulfed in flames.

The victim's mother, who lived next door, drove the man to a hospital, and he was later flown to a suburban St. Louis hospital.

The man's name has not been released, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.