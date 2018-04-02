Man Breaks into House, Fries Bacon

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis County man who broke into a home and was caught frying bacon in the kitchen has been sentenced to seven years in prison.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the sentence was handed down Friday for 37-year-old Damon Petty of Ferguson. He pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary on Tuesday.



Authorities say a University City woman returned home in September 2011 and caught Petty making bacon in the kitchen. He has a long criminal record dating back several years.