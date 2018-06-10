Man Charged After Biting Nose

LIBERTY (AP) - Clay County prosecutors say a Kansas City man took a bite out of another man's nose -- and now he's charged with second-degree assault. The incident happened last week at a home in Kansas City. Prosecutors say 27-year-old Todd Shackelford bit a man who was only trying to calm him down. The victim told authorities Shackelford was upset about his girlfriend and his band. The victim also says he told Shackelford he did not want to fight, but Shackelford continued to argue with him and then attacked him.