Man charged after demanding money at knifepoint in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY - A 24-year-old man was charged on suspicion of waving a knife while demanding money from two female victims on Tuesday morning, according to a news release. Authorities said children were at the home during the incident and one of the victims ultimately tried to grab the knife from the suspect.

Joshua N. Seevers pulled into a driveway on Claremont Ridge Road and demanded money from a female who was outside. Authorities said she had no money but Seevers managed to take her cell phone.

The release said Seevers then led the woman into the house where he demanded money from another woman. Authorities said that woman tried to take Seevers' knife away and he ultimately left the home and drove off.

Seevers was charged with first degree robbery, armed criminal action, first degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon. He was being held at the Camden County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.