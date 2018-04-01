Man charged after Osage Beach police officer hit by car

The Associated Press and James Packard, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

OSAGE BEACH (AP) - A man is facing charges after a police officer was hit by a pickup truck during a traffic stop in southwest Missouri.

Camden County authorities said Friday 58-year-old Robert Watkins of Linn Creek was charged with two counts of vehicular assault on a law enforcement officer and failure to yield when approaching an emergency vehicle displaying its emergency lights.

The Osage Beach officer, 27-year-old Austin White, was injured Thursday during a traffic stop. Police said Watkins was driving a truck that first hit a law enforcement car before hitting White and then hitting another truck.

Osage Beach police said White was improving Friday. University Hospital told KOMU 8 News the officer was in good condition.

Watkins is held in the Camden County Jail on $100,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

