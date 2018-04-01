Man charged after struggle with Franklin County deputy

UNION (AP) - A man who was shot during a struggle with Franklin County police was charged with assaulting an officer.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's office, 57-year-old Franklin Kelley was charged Tuesday, a day after the incident. Police said Kelley pulled a pistol on a deputy and then tried to grab the deputy's weapon.

Authorities said the deputy approached Kelley while responding to a report of a suspicious person in Villa Ridge who may have been a suspect in a robbery at a Dollar General store earlier in the day.

Kelley was being held at the Franklin County jail on $50,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if Kelley had an attorney.