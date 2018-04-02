Man charged for alleged sexual abuse of a 3-year-old

FAYETTE - Authorities said Wednesday an Odessa man was charged with allegedly having sex with a 3-year-old in a Fayette residence.

A probable cause statement said James D Moffett was charged with statutory sodomy after a 3-year-old girl told her mother Moffett had sexual relations with her. Police said Wednesday Moffett had not been arrested, but a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The statement said the girl approached her mother in November 2014, and stated Moffett had sex with her.

The girl later spoke about the incident to a therapist, saying Moffett touched her genitals, and rocked her back and forth in a sexual manner, according to the probable cause statement.

The statement said Moffett, who police said is in his late 20s or early 30s, was a family friend who was living with the family, but moved out the day after the girl told her mother about the encounter.