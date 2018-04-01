Man charged for alleged threat to Rep. Vicky Hartzler's office

COLUMBIA -- A Columbia man has been charged with making a terrorist threat after making a threatening phone call to Rep. Vicky Hartzler's Columbia office on January 24.

According to court documents, Jeffery O'Laughlin called and said he wanted to hear from Hartzler's chief of staff; if not, he allegedly threatened to "use gun powder and put some people in the grave." He further reportedly said, "You better not ignore this and I mean it!"

The office was then evacuated and employees were told not to return for the rest of the day, and potentially into Thursday.

In the probable cause statement, the investigating officer said O'Laughlin told him about a "bio-mechanical transmitter in his filling," and wants Hartzler's office to acknowledge and do something about it. The officer further said O'Laughlin allegedly fears for his life every day due to this issue.

When the officer asked O'Laughlin about threatening to "put bodies in the grave," O'Laughlin said it was a confidential conversation and that information shouldn't have been shared.

O'Laughlin has not been arrested and officials have not been able to make contact with him again.

According to court records, O'Laughlin faces a charge of making a terrorist threat in Cole County. In that situation, he allegedly talked with the executive director of the Dental Board at the Missouri Division of Professional Registration.

During the conversation, O'Laughlin allegedly threatened to cause an incident by either blowing the building up or "coming in with an AR-15," and "there would be blood in the streets." As he left, O'Laughlin allegedly stated these weren't idle threats.