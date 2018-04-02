Man charged for suspected car thief's death in St. Louis suburb

LAKE SAINT LOUIS (AP) — A man has been charged with second-degree murder after he fatally shot a suspected car thief in the St. Louis suburb of Lake Saint Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 39-year-old Charles Flagg has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter. He was not in police custody late Wednesday afternoon. Court records don't list an attorney for Flagg.

Authorities say Flagg fatally shot 31-year-old Shawn Jimenez as Jimenez fled from Flagg's home on Nov. 4. Court records say Flagg told police he awoke to the sound of his car alarm going off around 1 a.m., and saw through his window a man near his vehicle in the driveway. Authorities say Flagg told police he fired several shots at Jimenez as he drove off in the car.

Jimenez was later found dead in the car, which had struck a garage.