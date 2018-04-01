Man Charged in 1996 Death of NW Missouri Woman

RAYTOWN, Mo. - A man already in prison is charged with killing a northwest Missouri woman in 1996.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports 55-year-old Michael R. Wilson was charged Wednesday in the death of 36-year-old Therese Campen of Raytown. He was charged with first-degree murder, or an alternative of second-degree murder. He also was charged as a prior and persistent offender.

Andrew County Prosecutor Steve Stevenson says Wilson told officials that Campen picked him up in Raytown in February 1996. Stevenson says Wilson allegedly confessed to strangling Campen with a rubber hose and then taking her body to a rural cemetery near Amazonia. He allegedly hit her with a piece of a broken grave stone to make sure she was dead.

Wilson is serving time for rape, sodomy and other offenses.