Man charged in 4 motel deaths guilty of gun charge

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A man charged with fatally shooting four people at a motel has been convicted of a federal gun charge.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 49-year-old Scott Goodwin-Bey was found guilty Tuesday of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He also is scheduled to go on trial in January on murder charges stemming from the Nov. 15, 2014, shootings at an Economy Inn in Springfield.

Goodwin-Bey, who has previous convictions on gun and crack cocaine charges, was arrested about two weeks later after he gave a convenience store clerk a gun that police say was used in the shooting.

Court documents say he believed the victims told police about his drug use. Three victims died at the scene and the fourth died several days later.