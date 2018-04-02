Man charged in attack on St. Louis bus driver

A St. Louis man is facing assault and property damage charges after an attack on a Metro bus driver.

Prosecutors on Thursday announced charges against 31-year-old Uriyah Ben Reed. He is jailed on $25,000 cash-only bond.

The attack happened Tuesday. Authorities say Reed punched the driver in the head and body, breaking his cheek bone and causing other injuries. Court records do not indicate a motive.

The attack happened as the bus was moving. The driver crashed into a bus shelter in Maplewood. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. No one was at the shelter at the time.