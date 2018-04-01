Man charged in Callaway County car chase

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County prosecutor filed several charges in the vehicle chase in Callaway County Monday.

The charges against Dustin Felber, 30, of Jefferson City, include assault on a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action, discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, endangering the welfare of a child, receiving stolen property, and resisting arrest.

Felber was one of three people who fled Cole County after police they recognized the known vehicle of a wanted suspect. The car led police on a chase along Highway 94, through several fields and across river levees in the Missouri River bottoms.

Several shots were fired from the car at pursuing police officers.

When the car was finally stopped after running over a police tire deflation device, officers found a two-year-old child was inside.

Felber remains in the Cole County Jail.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office will continue the investigation and further charges could be filed.