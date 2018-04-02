Man charged in Columbia crash that killed pregnant woman

COLUMBIA (AP) — Authorities say a 23-year-old man is charged with fleeing from police and causing a Columbia crash that killed a 19-year-old pregnant woman.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Jeremiah Lynne, of Columbia, is jailed without bond on two counts of felony second-degree murder and one count of felony resisting arrest in the crash that killed Skyler Littleton.

Court records say an officer began pursuing Lynne on Saturday because the car he was driving did not have a license plate. The officer stopped the pursuit before Lynne hit another vehicle and a utility pole.

Littleton, who was four months pregnant, was a passenger in Lynne's car.

Police say Lynne was arrested Monday after he was released from the hospital. No attorney is listed for Lynne in online court records.