Man charged in connection with cross country drug delivery

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man allegedly scheduled to receive a large supply of fentanyl being trucked from California has been indicted on federal drug charges.

The U.S. attorney's office in Rhode Island announced Friday that 31-year-old Ronny Nova, of Providence, faces trafficking charges.

Prosecutors say Nova is charged in connection with the seizure of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine from a Cranston apartment in November 2015 as well as the seizure of six kilograms of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Missouri last month.

The driver of the truck pulled over by Missouri State Police said he was told to drive from the Los Angeles area to a specific spot in Warwick, Rhode Island.

Undercover officers drove a similar truck to Rhode Island and arrested Nova when he met it.