Man Charged in Deadly Shooting

Police caught Tullock in a wildlife area in the northwest part of the county later Friday morning. He's hospitalized in the Audrain County Medical Center after having a seizure in jail. When he's released, Tullock will be held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

Police said the shooting spree started when Montgomery City officers stopped Tullock's white, 1996 Cadillac Deville after he ran a stop sign. Police said Tullock shot one of them four times, but the officer was wearing a bullet-proof vest which saved his life.

As the other officer helped his wounded partner, Tullock escaped to a local mobile home park. Police said he broke into Casagrand's home and shot her to death, then left the trailer and shot Ricky Fry outside. Investigators said Tullock knew both of those victims.

Tullock escaped from the mobile home park and left Montgomery City, but they caught him at the wildlife area.

The wounded officer was taken to Columbia's University Hospital. Montgomery City Chief Phil Ahern said the 25-year-old officer was "extremely lucky" and is expected to survive. He's worked for the department for a year and a half. Fry, the other wounded victim, is hospitalized in St. Louis.