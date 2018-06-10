Man Charged in Death and Rape of Missouri Girl

GOLDEN CITY - A man has been charged with abducting, sexually assaulting and killing a 12-year-old girl whose body was found earlier in the week in southwest Missouri.

Thirty-four-year-old Bobby D. Bourne Jr., of Lockwood, was charged Friday in Barton County with child kidnapping, forcible and statutory rape and first-degree murder. Bourne is being held on $2 million bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

His alleged victim, Adriaunna Horton, was reported missing Monday shortly after she was last seen getting into a vehicle in Golden City, where she lived with her father. Bourne was arrested about two hours later in Golden City.

Horton's body was found Wednesday on private land in a rural area in neighboring Dade County.