Man charged in death of once missing Missouri woman
BERKELEY (AP) — Authorities say a 27-year-old man is charged in the death of a Missouri woman who had been missing several months when her remains were found.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Ray Ellis was charged Monday with second-degree murder and other charges in the death of 25-year-old Monica Elaine Sykes. She went missing in October in the St. Louis suburb of Berkeley. Volunteer searchers found her remains in February in a desolate area of the nearby suburb of Kinloch.
Bond is set at $1 million for Ellis, who has been in custody for several weeks on a probation violation. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
Her mother says that the day she went missing, she left to buy candy and never returned.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: