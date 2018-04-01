Man charged in death of once missing Missouri woman

BERKELEY (AP) — Authorities say a 27-year-old man is charged in the death of a Missouri woman who had been missing several months when her remains were found.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Ray Ellis was charged Monday with second-degree murder and other charges in the death of 25-year-old Monica Elaine Sykes. She went missing in October in the St. Louis suburb of Berkeley. Volunteer searchers found her remains in February in a desolate area of the nearby suburb of Kinloch.

Bond is set at $1 million for Ellis, who has been in custody for several weeks on a probation violation. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Her mother says that the day she went missing, she left to buy candy and never returned.