Man charged in death of Springfield girlfriend

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Prosecutors have charged the boyfriend of a Springfield woman in her stabbing death.

Fifty-year-old Lorenzo Roy was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the April death of 26-year-old Jessica Conner. She was found dead in her apartment.

A probable cause statement says DNA evidence linked Roy to Conner's death. Her mother found the body after Roy called her and said he hadn't heard from Conner since they argued the previous night.

Conner's mother, Kimbrly Candie, told authorities at the time that she believed her daughter was pregnant. But an autopsy found that Conner was not pregnant.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Conner had been the subject of several domestic violence cases in the past.

Online court records don't indicate that Roy has an attorney.