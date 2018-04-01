Man Charged in Death of Woman Found in Box

ST. JOSEPH - A 51-year-old man is accused of causing the death of a St. Joseph woman and dumping her body in rural Platte County inside a box.



The St. Joseph News-Press reports Martin Lee Williams was charged Thursday in Buchanan County with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and abandoning a corpse. He was jailed on a $50,000 bond and did not yet have a lawyer.



The makeshift wooden box containing the body of 35-year-old Tangela Fisher was found Sept. 6 in a creek bed.



Investigators said Fisher had become unresponsive after Williams injected her with an illegal drug. Police also said Williams put Fisher in the box and took it to Platte County.



The News-Press reports Williams was on supervised parole from Kansas and was barred from living in that state.