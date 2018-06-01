Man charged in downtown Kansas City homicide

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 24-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in a man's shooting death near City Hall in downtown Kansas City.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Rickey C. Battee, of Kansas City, in Wednesday's death of 45-year-old Jai T. Scott, who died shortly after dropping his wife off for work at the city's business license office.

Officers who heard the shots chased and arrested Battee near the scene. Scott, who worked for the Salvation Army, died during surgery.

The charging document said a witness told police Battee kick Scott's tire as he drove by. Scott got out of his car and the two men argued before the shooting.

It was not immediately clear if Battee had an attorney.