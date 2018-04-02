Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of Ex-SEAL/Author

GLEN ROSE, Texas (AP) -- Texas authorities say a man has been charged with murder in the deaths of former Navy SEAL and author Chris Kyle and another man at a Texas gun range.

Sgt. Lonny Haschel with Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release Sunday that 25-year-old Eddie Ray Routh of Lancaster was arraigned Saturday on two counts of capital murder.

Haschel said Erath County deputies responded to a shooting at the Rough Creek Lodge at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday and found the bodies of 38-year-old Chris Kyle and 35-year-old Chad Littlefield.

Police said they believe Routh shot the two men at about 3:30 p.m. and fled. Routh was found at about 8 p.m. Saturday at his residence in Lancaster, police said.