Man charged in fatal shooting of Kinloch man in Berkeley

By: The Associated Press

BERKELEY (AP) — A man is charged in an April fatal shooting of another man in Berkeley.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/1OIy9Rd ) that 33-year-old William C. Clarett is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Authorities say he fatally shot 28-year-old Travis Hayden on April 22.

Clarett allegedly was following Hayden into a driveway in a car around 12:30 p.m. when both men got out of their vehicles. Police say Clarett chased down Hayden, shot him several times and then fled.

Clarett was arrested Dec. 31 after police received information about his whereabouts in North County. He is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bail.

It was not immediately clear if Clarett has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.