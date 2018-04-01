Man charged in fatal shooting of two in St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 24-year-old man was facing two counts of first-degree murder Thursday in the deaths of a man and woman in north St. Louis.

The circuit attorney's office said Keith Wright also faced two counts of armed criminal action in the shooting deaths of 25-year-old Shayla Carter and 26-year-old Ricos Boyd. Charges were announced Wednesday.

Both victims were killed about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday outside a car behind Wright's home.

Authorities said Carter and Wright's girlfriend were involved in a fight prior to the shooting.