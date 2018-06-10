Man charged in fatal St. Louis County shooting

By: The Associated Press

WELLSTON (AP) - A 27-year-old man has been charged in the killing of another man in the St. Louis County town of Wellston.

Brandon Tate was charged Friday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 23-year-old Timothy Gunter. Police say Gunter was fatally shot early Sunday morning.

Bond for Tate is set at $500,000 cash only. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.