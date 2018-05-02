Man charged in killing at St. Louis entertainment district
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man has been charged in a shooting that killed a father as he was celebrating his birthday at a rooftop bar across from the stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals play.
Prosecutors filed a warrant Tuesday charging Scotty Joseph Lee with first-degree murder, assault and two armed criminal action counts in the shooting. He isn't yet in custody.
Police have said several hundred people were at a ticketed event Sunday night on the rooftop level of the Budweiser Brew House at Ballpark Village when an argument broke out. A bystander, 38-year-old Corey Hall, was killed and another man was wounded. The Cardinals were in Pittsburgh for a game at the time.
Police say Lee and Hall knew one another but haven't said how.
