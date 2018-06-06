Man charged in Missouri Guard member's stabbing death

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 58-year-old convicted murderer from northwest Missouri is charged in the stabbing death of a Missouri Air National Guard member in an apparent road rage incident.

Jackson County authorities on Thursday charged Nicholas Webb, of Pleasant Hill, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Authorities allege he stabbed 23-year-old Cody Harter, of St. Joseph, on Saturday after a confrontation along a highway in suburban Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports Webb was convicted of second-degree murder in Jackson County 1981 and was in and out of prison with parole violations. He was last released from prison in July.

As a Guard member, Harter did a tour in Iraq and served in Qatar, and helped with hurricane relief in Houston and Puerto Rico.

Harter's funeral is scheduled for Friday.