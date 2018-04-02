Man charged in Missouri killing arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A man wanted in the killing of a southwest Missouri man has been arrested at a Springfield residence.

The Springfield News-Leader reports 27-year-old Timothy Murray was arrested Wednesday by investigators with the U.S. Marshals Service. Murray is one of three people charged last week with first-degree murder in the June 2014 shooting death of 35-year-old Christopher Younes, of Marshfield, in the Mark Twain National Forest.

Prosecutors say Younes was killed because the suspects believed he was a drug informant. An investigation into a drug distribution ring in the Springfield area was going on at the time of his death.

One suspect, Albert Romero, is currently serving a federal prison sentence for drug-related crimes. Twenty-seven-year-old Gabriella Shields was arrested Wednesday in Cookeville, Tennessee.