Man charged in quadruple homicide in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A man is being held without bond after being charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of four people at a Springfield motel in November.

Greene County prosecutors said 47-year-old Scott A. Goodwin-Bey was charged Monday in the Nov. 15 shooting deaths at an Economy Inn.

The Springfield News-Leader reported court documents say Goodwin-Bey was arrested on Nov. 30 after he began acted strangely and handed over a gun to a convenience store clerk. A witness at the hotel during the shootings said they occurred because the suspect believed the victims were telling police about his drug use.

The murder charges were delayed until lab test results were returned to prosecutors Feb. 4.

It was not immediately clear if Goodwin-Bey has an attorney.