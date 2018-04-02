Man charged in relation to church burglary in Callaway County

By: Calli Luna and Amber Smith, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County prosecuting attorney charged a Fulton man following a burglary at a church near Kingdom City in December.

28-year-old Thomas Seay was charged Wednesday for second-degree burglary and third-degree stealing.

These charges were in relation to a Callaway County Sheriff's Office investigation of a burglary at The Lighthouse Church on County Road 147. The Callaway County Sheriff's Office said Seay was being held in the Callaway County Jail.

Deputies said Seay has prior stealing convictions in Callaway and Audrain counties.