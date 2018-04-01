Man Charged in School Bus Accident

HILLSBORO (AP) - An eastern Missouri man faces felony drug charges in connection with Tuesday's school bus accident in Jefferson County. Charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia were filed Wednesday against 35-year-old Kenneth Greer of St. Clair. 24 students were treated for bumps and bruises after the accident in which Greer's car struck the Northwest R-1 bus. The bus flipped onto its side and slid down an embankment. None of the children were seriously hurt.