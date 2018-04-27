Man charged in shooting death at St. Joseph bar

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A 26-year-old man is jailed without bond after being charged with second-degree murder after an altercation at a St. Joseph bar.

Luis Villegas-Rosa, of St. Joseph, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder in the death of John Baynham Jr., who was shot early Thursday at the First & Last Chance Tavern.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports (http://bit.ly/1LTW9wn ) a probable cause statement says Baynham was found dead inside the bar after a disagreement between the two men. The suspect fled the bar but was apprehended after tips from witnesses.

Villegas-Rosa is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 10. Online court records do not indicate if he has an attorney.