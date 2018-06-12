Man charged in shooting deaths of 2 men in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of two men.

Charges were filed Wednesday against 34-year-old Korey Edwards. He is jailed on $500,000 cash-only bond and does not yet have a listed attorney.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis. Police say 44-year-old Matthew Barry and 45-year-old Otis Bennett were killed during an argument with the suspect.

Barry was found in the driver's seat of a car with gunshot wounds to the head and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Bennett was also shot in the head and died at a hospital.