Man charged in shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) — A man from north St. Louis County is charged with first-degree murder, robbery, assault and other counts for a shooting that killed one person and injured another.

Charges were filed Thursday against 32-year-old Brandon Harris of Northwoods. He is jailed on $2 million bond.

The shooting happened early Wednesday. Police say Harris went to a home, robbed the victims with a semi-automatic handgun and shot a 37-year-old man several times before shooting and killing 35-year-old Dana Robinson. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The male victim is in critical condition.

Police say the shooting appeared to be drug-related.