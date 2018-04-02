Man charged in south Springfield Wal-Mart stealing attempt

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A man has been charged in a stealing attempt in which a shot was fired inside a south Springfield Wal-Mart.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 22-year-old Billy Littlefield is charged with first-degree robbery.

Littlefield has also been questioned about his possible involvement in an attempted murder in Los Banos, California, on Nov. 27.

Littlefield and another suspect, 20-year-old Peyton Garnica, were released from Greene County Jail three days after the Wal-Mart incident when police in California said the men wouldn't be extradited.

A warrant has now been issued for Littlefield's arrest. Garnica hasn't been formally charged in the crime.

Littlefield's brother, Carl Littlefield, was also a suspect in the incident. Authorities said he was arrested in California earlier this week after leading state troopers on a chase in a stolen vehicle.