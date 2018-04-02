Man charged in southeastern Missouri shooting death

By: The Associated Press

KENNETT (AP) - A southeastern Missouri man was jailed without bond after being accused in the shooting death of a man who was found slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle.

The Daily Dunklin Democrat (http://bit.ly/1MMnWOc) reports that Dunklin County prosecutors charged 22-year-old Floyd Mantel Young Jr. of Malden with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots and a crash early July 18 found Dustin Greer of Bloomfield unresponsive in a vehicle in a Malden alley. Greer died Tuesday.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Young.