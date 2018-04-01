Man charged in St. Louis-area pizzeria shooting

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - A 22-year-old man is jailed on $500,000 bond after being accused in connection with a birthday party shooting last month at a St. Louis-area Chuck E. Cheese's restaurant.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Arieon Demico Ford was charged Wednesday with four counts each of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with the gunfire Jan. 26 in St. Charles.

Authorities say Aesian Anunique Clay was angry at her one-year-old daughter's father when she called Ford and told him to bring a gun to the girl's birthday party at the pizzeria.

Police allege that Ford began firing in the direction of four people, wounding the girl's grandfather. He survived, and the baby's father escaped unharmed.

Online court records don't show whether Ford has an attorney.