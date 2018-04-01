Man charged in St. Louis chase-related death

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis-area man is charged with second-degree murder after police say a car chase of him led to a crash that killed his passenger.

Twenty-three-year-old Labradford Davis of the village of Riverview also was charged Monday with resisting arrest.

Police say that while investigating a report of someone displaying a weapon, they pursued a car in which they say a backseat passenger appeared to act suspicious.

After a chase involving high speeds, police say they found the suspect's car crashed into the concrete base of a stop light. The wreck killed 24-year-old Louis Davis of St. Louis.

Online court records don't show whether Labradford Davis has an attorney to discuss the case on his behalf.