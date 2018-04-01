Man charged in St. Louis drive-by shooting from June

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man is now facing charges for a fatal drive-by shooting that happened in June.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 27-year-old Camarion Beal was charged Sunday with first-degree murder and other counts following an arrest in Springfield, Missouri. He is jailed in St. Louis without bond.

Police say Beal fatally shot 27-year-old Marvin Carter and wounded his ex-girlfriend on June 29. Beal and his ex-girlfriend have a child together, according to court records. Police say the two had argued earlier in the day.

Beal was also charged with domestic assault Sunday for allegedly choking a different woman with a belt in August.